Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Lifted by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 11.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.73. 4,935,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667,239. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.35. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

