Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.44.

Five Below stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

