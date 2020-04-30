FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Trading 10% Higher

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.21, 573,173 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 213% from the average session volume of 183,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $23.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.65%.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 294,484 shares of company stock worth $515,483. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPAY. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 84,559 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 229,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. 13.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

