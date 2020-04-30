Fluent Financial LLC Buys 17,014 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,014 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,527 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,089 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 21,719.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded up $8.41 on Wednesday, reaching $66.28. 9,886,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,472,712. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

