Fluent Financial LLC Buys 46,694 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 182.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,694 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.6% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,947,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,159,570. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

