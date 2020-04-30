Fluent Financial LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,538,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 2,162.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,252,000 after buying an additional 1,651,668 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,655,000 after purchasing an additional 244,103 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI traded up $4.12 on Wednesday, hitting $165.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,364. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.44.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.