Fluent Financial LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.6% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,776,660,000 after buying an additional 167,659 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,258. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.35 and its 200 day moving average is $165.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

