Fluent Financial LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fluent Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.1% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after purchasing an additional 728,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,006,000 after purchasing an additional 713,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after purchasing an additional 532,711 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,921,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,998,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

