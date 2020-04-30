Fluent Financial LLC Purchases 8,100 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1,698.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.64.

ECL stock remained flat at $$197.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,644. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

