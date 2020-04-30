Fluent Financial LLC Sells 10,307 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,307 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,772,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,683. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

