Fluent Financial LLC Sells 16,136 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Fluent Financial LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,136 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.23. 3,101,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

