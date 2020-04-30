Fluent Financial LLC Sells 230 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK traded up $13.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $511.39. 637,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,434. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $434.23 and a 200 day moving average of $484.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total transaction of $1,333,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,950 shares of company stock valued at $104,870,507. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

