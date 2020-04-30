Fluent Financial LLC Sells 5,085 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,769,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 34,463,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,984,320. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.