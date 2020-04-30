FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Posts Earnings Results

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FNCB traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.20. 25,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,959. FNCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44.
About FNCB Bancorp
