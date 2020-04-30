FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Posts Earnings Results

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNCB traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.20. 25,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,959. FNCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

