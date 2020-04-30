Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a coverage optimism score of 0.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,113,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,972,695. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.13 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

