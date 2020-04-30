Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $2,845,109.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $253,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,004. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,557. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $121.82. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average is $102.70.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.58.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

