Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.51

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.51 and last traded at $95.51, with a volume of 693900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Forty Seven from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Forty Seven currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.13.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.15. Research analysts expect that Forty Seven Inc will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Forty Seven news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 79,195 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $7,556,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ann D. Rhoads sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $183,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,601 shares of company stock valued at $30,609,233 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Forty Seven during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

