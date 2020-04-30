Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Acquires 564 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,137,000 after purchasing an additional 383,843 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,616.0% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,249 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.14. 5,392,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,826,038. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.98. The firm has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

