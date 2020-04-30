Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Grows Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,564,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 453,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,800,000 after acquiring an additional 40,062 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,444,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.54. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.32.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

