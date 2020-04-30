Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $46 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 21.1% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $46,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,967. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $188.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

