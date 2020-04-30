Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

VSS stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.91. The company had a trading volume of 470,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,190. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

