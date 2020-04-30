Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 20,030 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 12.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $26,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.14. 747,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,590. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

