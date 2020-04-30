Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 4,811 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $3.73 on Wednesday, hitting $42.21. 12,947,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,159,570. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

