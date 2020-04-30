FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Shares Up 20.4%

Shares of FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) shot up 20.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36, 8,279,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 297% from the average session volume of 2,086,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTSI. Stifel Nicolaus cut FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of FTS International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of FTS International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTS International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.87 million. FTS International had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. On average, research analysts predict that FTS International Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTS International by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,719,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 571,747 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FTS International by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,626,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 426,021 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FTS International by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 159,820 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

