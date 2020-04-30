Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Short Interest Update

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,800 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 524,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ FLGT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. 255,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,433. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $358.64 million, a PE ratio of -1,615.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,213,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 771.9% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 550,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 487,084 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,108,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,207 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLGT. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

