Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Short Interest Update

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the March 31st total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. 404,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $35.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 100,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $985,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

