Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,082 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 2.1% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,406,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,060,534,000 after purchasing an additional 763,029 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after purchasing an additional 847,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $789,572,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,427,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $636,724,000 after purchasing an additional 759,289 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.04.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $51.54. 10,931,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861,256. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

