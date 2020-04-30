Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.0% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.16. 5,204,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,017,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.01. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

