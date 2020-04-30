Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,825,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,873,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $521.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. DZ Bank began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TH Data Capital increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

