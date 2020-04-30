Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Invests $525,000 in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after buying an additional 32,316,244 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $635,235,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $338,832,000 after buying an additional 6,979,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,498,000 after buying an additional 6,745,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $771,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,599,729 shares in the company, valued at $177,503,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $6,565,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $65,398,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.19.

NYSE UBER traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $31.37. 28,262,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,672,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion and a PE ratio of -3.78.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

