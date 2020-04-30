Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group accounts for about 0.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,819,709.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,661,515.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 73,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,433,753.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 722,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,895,422.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,347.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.96. 1,699,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,996. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Carlyle Group LP has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

