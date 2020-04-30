Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Makes New $417,000 Investment in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Paypal accounts for 0.7% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,011,224,000 after buying an additional 184,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,788,909,000 after buying an additional 124,105 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,765,000 after buying an additional 1,633,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $7.44 on Wednesday, hitting $123.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,887,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $124.45. The stock has a market cap of $141.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.90.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

