Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Makes New $998,000 Investment in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. AON accounts for about 1.7% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors grew its stake in AON by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,848,000 after buying an additional 1,942,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $289,549,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AON by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,557,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,202,000 after acquiring an additional 879,207 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in AON by 15,389.8% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 759,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 754,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,214,000 after purchasing an additional 617,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

Shares of AON stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.61. 1,767,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,872. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.74 and its 200 day moving average is $199.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

