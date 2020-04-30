Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 12,186 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. cut its position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,186 shares during the quarter. Essent Group accounts for about 1.6% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Essent Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,749,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,938,000 after purchasing an additional 863,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Essent Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,948,000 after purchasing an additional 51,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,834,000 after purchasing an additional 80,354 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,918,000 after purchasing an additional 33,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Essent Group from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE ESNT traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.01. 1,332,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,499. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. Essent Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

