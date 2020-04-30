Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 4,600 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group comprises about 6.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 220,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 62,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 156,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BX traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $54.12. 6,619,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,719,207. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.63%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

