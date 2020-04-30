Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 86,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,512 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 766,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHHBY. Goldman Sachs Group raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Roche Holdings AG Basel stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,783. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

