Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 5,079 Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. Triton International accounts for 0.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,233,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,292,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Triton International by 449.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 158,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Triton International by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 95,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Triton International by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 89,843 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRTN traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 524,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,509. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Triton International Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.16.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). Triton International had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Triton International Ltd will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

In other Triton International news, Director Claude Germain bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.65 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

