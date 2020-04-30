Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 600 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,268,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,268,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 672.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after purchasing an additional 749,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,706,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 752.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 645,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $5,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,254.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 54,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,702,030.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.76. 1,092,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,931. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 1.95.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The business had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

