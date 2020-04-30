General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

General Electric (NYSE:GE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,710,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 96,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 34.8% in the first quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $92,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 206,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 35,894 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 32.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.0% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra downgraded General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 224,546,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,305,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

