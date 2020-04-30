GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Down 62.4% in April

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 238,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 2.16% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of GigaMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
