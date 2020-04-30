GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Down 62.4% in April

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 238,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 2.16% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of GigaMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

GigaMedia stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,601. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.