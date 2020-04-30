Glenview Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.3% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.79.

NYSE WMT traded down $4.40 on Wednesday, reaching $123.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,852,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,425,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average of $118.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

