Glenview Trust Co Buys 60,801 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,801 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 102,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 105,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,235,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,897,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.