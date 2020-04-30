Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,032,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,623 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,284,000 after buying an additional 149,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.74.

NVIDIA stock traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.46. 9,453,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,618,494. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The company has a market cap of $182.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.