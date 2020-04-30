Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,245,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.0% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,229,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,626,128. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

