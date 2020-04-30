Glenview Trust Co Has $22.34 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co owned about 1.70% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $22,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,808,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,521,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,039,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,023,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,778,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. 378,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,971. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.0719 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

