Glenview Trust Co Has $9.83 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $397,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

LMT traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.91. 1,500,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.