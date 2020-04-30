Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $2,000,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Allstate by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,269 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,830,000 after purchasing an additional 118,787 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Allstate by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

Allstate stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.82. 2,661,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,323. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.87. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

