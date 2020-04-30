Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 1.1% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.52.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $775,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total transaction of $1,265,204.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,223.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,667 shares of company stock worth $18,619,711. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $5.81 on Wednesday, hitting $218.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,771. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

