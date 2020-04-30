Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.1% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,440 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,397,000 after buying an additional 1,897,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 161,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,023. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day moving average is $166.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

