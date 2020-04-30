Glenview Trust Co Sells 14,563 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,563 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.60. 2,614,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,467. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

